Baladna, Qatar’s leading dairy and juice company, reported record financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2025. Full-year revenue reached QR1.27 billion, up 11%, driven by higher volumes across key channels, with HoReCa contributing 30% growth. Fourth-quarter revenue rose to QR326.5 million, supported by strong demand for evaporated milk and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

EBITDA grew to QR770.1 million (margin 60.7%), and net profit reached QR539.7 million (margin 42.7%).

