Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank convened its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings, yesterday.

The General Assembly was chaired by Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al-Thani, Chairman of the Board with the presence of the Bank’s shareholders. It approved Ahlibank’s financial results for the year 2025.

On the financial front, the Bank achieved positive results during 2025. The net profit reached QR932m in last year compared to QR892m in 2024, representing a growth of 4.6%. The General Assembly also approved a 25% cash dividend distribution to shareholders for the year 2025.

Continuing its growth trajectory, loans and advances grew by 11% while total deposits expanded by 8.9%. This reflects the Bank’s solid financial position and continued market confidence.

Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al-Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank, stated: “The Bank continues its commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its comprehensive strategy, in line with the directives of the Qatar Central Bank, thereby reinforcing its role in supporting sustainable development.”

“By setting a clear roadmap and well-defined sustainability initiatives, the Bank is keen to achieve a balanced approach between economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental protection,” the Chairman added.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, CEO of Ahlibank, highlighted: “The Bank’s financial results for 2025 reflect its ability to achieve sustainable profit growth, supported by strong financial discipline, continuous improvements in operational efficiency, and a sustained focus on asset quality and risk management in line with best banking practices.”

“Throughout the year, the Bank continued to implement its digital strategy by further developing its integrated banking services and enhancing the customer experience through digital channels, in alignment with the national strategic direction of the financial sector adopted by Qatar Central Bank. This strategy focuses on digital transformation and sustainability, strengthening financial stability, and ensuring that the Bank continues to invest effectively in modern digital infrastructure and advanced cybersecurity systems. These efforts aim to protect customer data and financial transactions, mitigate fraud risks, and enhance confidence in electronic banking services, in full compliance with regulatory requirements and international best practices,” AlEfrangi added.

Speaking on Qatari national talent development, he noted: “During 2025, the Bank continued to focus on building professional development programs aimed at preparing qualified Qatari talent to assume future leadership positions, in full alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

“The Bank’s strong performance continues to support its high international credit ratings, including A2/P1 from Moody’s and a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A’ from Fitch, reflecting international confidence in the Bank’s solid financial position, sound governance, and strong ability to meet its obligations,” AlEfrangi stated.

Ahlibank also successfully listed the first corporate bonds to be issued and traded in Qatar Stock Exchange. The issuance comprised QR500,000,000 in three-year fixed-rate bonds at 4.45%, marking an important milestone in the development and diversification of investment, instruments within the Qatari financial markets.

The Bank continues to place significant emphasis on human capital development and the enhancement of Qatarisation in line with Qatar National Vision 2030, recognising that national talent represents a fundamental pillar for sustainable success.

Ahlibank remains committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices within its overall strategy, in alignment with Qatar Central Bank directives and in support of sustainable development.

Through the adoption of a clear sustainability roadmap, the Bank seeks to maintain a balanced approach between economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

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