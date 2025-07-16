Qatar - Positive signals emanating from the US in inflation and tariff had their influence on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), which on Tuesday gained more than 48 points and capitalisation added about QR4bn.



The foreign funds turned net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.45% to 10,817.85 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,763 points.



The banks, industrials and real estate counters witnessed higher than average demand in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved to 2.33%.



About 52% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR3.94bn or 0.62% to QR640.58bn mainly on mid and small cap segments.



The Arab individual investors turned bullish in the main market, which saw as many as 4,620 exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.05mn trade across three deals.



The domestic funds’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



However, the local retail investors turned net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.45%, the All Islamic Index by 0.23% and the All Share Index by 0.55% in the main market.



The banks and financial services index gained 0.85%, industrials (0.57%), realty (0.53%) and consumer goods and services (0.17%); while telecom declined 0.73%, insurance (0.16%) and transport (0.04%).



Major gainers in the main market included Mannai Corporation, QNB, Lesha Bank, Industries Qatar, Meeza, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Qamco, Qatar Electricity and Water, Barwa and Ezdan. In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Ooredoo, Doha Bank, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Baladna, Al Mahhar Holding, Milaha and Vodafone Qatar were among the losers in the main market.



The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR34.47mn compared with net sellers of QR12.97mn the previous day.



The Arab individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR2.25mn against net profit takers of QR0.44mn on Monday.



The domestic institutions’ net selling weakened noticeably to QrR6.58mn compared to QR12.5mn on July 14.



The foreign individual investors’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR0.23mn against QR0.39mn the previous day.



However, the Qatari individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR29.62mn compared with net buyers of QR9.24mn on Monday.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking expanded perceptibly to QR2.35mn against QR0.02mn on July 14.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying weakened substantially to QR2.04mn compared to QR17.08mn the previous day.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fifth consecutive session.



The main market saw 29% jump in trade volumes to 130.05mn shares and 14% in value to QR395.06mn but on 10% decline in deals to 18,627.



In the venture market, a total of 8,792 equities valued at QR0.02mn changed hands across five transactions.

