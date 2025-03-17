Muscat: In line with its continued commitment to delivering value, ahlibank announced a 10.6% return for its flagship ahli Global Equity Fund in 2024. The Fund, regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), continues to provide exposure to both GCC and Global markets, reinforcing its position as a trusted platform for long-term capital growth.

The Fund’s strength lies in its strategic diversification across key sectors, including financial services, technology, energy, real estate, and industrials. This approach is complemented by a focus on long-term capital appreciation, driven by investments in high-quality stocks with sustainable competitive advantages.

Over the past three years, the Fund has delivered consistent positive returns, sustaining double-digit compounded growth, making it a preferred choice for investors in Oman.

ahlibank remains steadfast in its focus on GCC markets—particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman—while selectively capitalising on opportunities in the US, China, and other emerging markets. The Fund’s outlook is bolstered by strategic investments in energy, renewables, and tourism across key markets.

Meanwhile, the team remains vigilant about potential volatility driven by geopolitical tensions, monetary policy shifts, and macroeconomic uncertainties, emphasising a balanced approach and selectivity in high-quality names with strong fundamentals.

Speaking on the Fund’s performance, Hanaa Al Kharusi, Chairperson of ahli Global Equity Fund, remarked, “Our disciplined, bottom-up investment process allows the Fund to navigate volatility and seize emerging opportunities. At ahlibank, our commitment to delivering exceptional value drives all that we do. The ahli Global Equity Fund reflects this by generating superior returns through strategic investments. We extend our gratitude to our investors and stakeholders for their continued support and encourage them to harness the Fund’s potential for long-term growth and financial prosperity.”

Building on this strong foundation, the Fund offers accessible entry points for investors, allowing participation with a minimum investment of around OMR1,000. Incremental investments of 100 units through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) further enhance its flexibility, catering to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.

Beyond accessibility, the Fund’s appeal is strengthened by its investments in emerging markets and Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). This alignment with global growth trends broadens its market reach and positions it as a forward-looking investment vehicle. With an actively managed approach, the Fund leverages the expertise of a professional management team that skillfully adapts to changing market dynamics.

Poised to capitalise on global economic growth, the ahli Global Equity Fund employs proven strategy to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for our investors. As a trusted partner in Wealth & Asset Management, ahlibank remains committed to redefining the investment landscape and driving economic progress within the Sultanate.

