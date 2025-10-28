ABU DHABI - NMDC Energy PJSC on Tuesday announced solid financial results for the first nine months of 2025, with revenue surging 33 percent YoY to AED13.0 billion and net profit gaining 5 percent YoY to AED951 million, on the back of solid backlog execution across multiple markets.

The strong financial performance reflects the company’s continued operational strength, with a backlog of AED45.6 billion as of the end of September 2025.

NMDC Energy also continued to ramp up its domestic and international project pipeline, which reached AED61.4 billion by the end of September 2025.

“NMDC Energy has been diligent at prioritising capacity-building, adding both depth and scale to its operations across key global energy markets. The company has been focused on setting fundamental building blocks to amplify the next chapter of our growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders," said Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy.

He affirmed the company's commitment to invest in partnerships where best practices are shared, capabilities are maximised, and market access is enhanced.

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said, “One of NMDC Energy’s defining strengths is our ability to focus on delivering our backlog in the most efficient way to meet the demands of the energy industry. We have reinforced our position as the top-ranked EPC player in the Middle East and continue to build for the next phase of advancement by harnessing strategic partnerships across markets, with a clear focus on sustainable growth.”

NMDC Energy officially celebrated the first steel cut to mark the start of fabrication activities at its newly developed 400,000 sqm yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia.

Featuring advanced automation and digital systems and an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes, the yard provides fabrication, rigging, maintenance, and modularisation services for complex onshore or offshore energy projects.

In the first nine months of the year, NMDC Energy was awarded key projects across several markets, including an AED9.7 billion offshore EPC contract in the UAE, an AED4.2 billion project in Taiwan. Accordingly, international market operations generated 31 percent of NMDC Energy’s revenues in 9M 2025.

Moreover, the NMDC Energy received its first-ever MSCI ESG Rating of “A”, a testament to its world-class and strict adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) related principles across its business model.