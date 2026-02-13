National oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), has released its monthly report summary for December 2025.

The report highlighted key figures including crude oil and condensate production, natural gas output, revenue, profit after tax, strategic initiatives during the period under review.

The report revealed that NNPC posted ₦60.5 trillion in revenue and ₦5.76 trillion profit after tax in the 2025 financial year and crude oil production remained relatively moderate and pipeline maintenance activities disrupted some operations in the financial year.

Average crude oil and condensate production stood at 1.54 million barrels per day (mbpd) showing steady output amid ongoing infrastructure upgrades and security challenges across producing regions.

The report revealed that gas production emerged as the national oil company’s biggest strength during the year moving to 6,914 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) in December as monthly figures showed output peaking above 7,500 mmscfd mid-year before tapering slightly toward year-end.

The report said gas sales was also steady averaging over 4,700 mmscfd showing NNPC’s leaning toward gas as Nigeria’s transition fuel and key revenue stabiliser.

The report also indicated that profitability saw dips in some months, with marginal losses recorded early in the year before rebounding strongly between March and June adding that operational reliability indicators improved considerably: Upstream pipeline availability: 100%, OB3 pipeline: 96% AKK pipeline: 91%, NNPC Retail (NRL) and station availability: 65%.

The data revealed significant gains in network stability and product distribution efficiency, particularly in the second half of the year.

The company noted that planned maintenance and upgrade works, especially on the Trans Niger Pipeline, AKK, and OB3 gas infrastructure, temporarily affected deliveries as it also reported successful completion of key engineering works, including river crossings and welding operations.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

