Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, established to promote the growth and development of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), today (November 13) announced a strategic partnership with Investindustrial, one of Europe's leading independent investment groups managing €15 billion in assets.

Founded by the Bonomi family in 1990, Investindustrial has a long-standing reputation for driving growth in industrial and consumer businesses.

ADCP participated in the first closing of Investindustrial’s eighth private equity fund. This fund will follow Investindustrial’s established buyout strategy, focused on active ownership to drive a growth and profitability.

Key pillars of the strategy include international expansion, industrial repositioning and bolt-on acquisitions, drawing on the Firm’s long-standing legacy in building, running and selling industrial businesses.

On the key partnership, Maxime Franzetti and Fatima Al Noaimi, the Co-Heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions, said: "We’re excited to partner with Investindustrial in their 8th flagship fund, as they continue to build on their impressive 30-year track record. With the establishment of their 8th international office and Middle Eastern headquarters in ADGM Square, Abu Dhabi will become a strategic and operational bridge between Investindustrial’s European and Asian offices."

"We are confident that they will attract top-tier companies, strategic partnerships, and exceptional talent to both Abu Dhabi and the wider region," he stated.

Investindustrial specializes in partnering with family-owned businesses and corporations that operate niche, globally relevant brands with significant growth potential. Many of Investindustrial’s portfolio companies are headquartered in Italy and Spain and have established presence in markets such as the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

Several of Investindustrial’s flagship assets already have a growing presence in the UAE, including the Italian luxury fashion group Ermenegildo Zegna, Italian culinary marketplace Eataly and Flos B&B Italia Group, a global leader in high-end design.

Andrea C. Bonomi, Chairman and Founder of Investindustrial said: “The Middle East is of strategic importance to Investindustrial, and the opening of our office in Abu Dhabi marks a significant milestone in our history and demonstrates our commitment to the region."

"Several of our portfolio companies have a presence in the UAE and the broader GCC already, but by establishing a permanent office, headed by our co-Head of Operational Improvement, we are well-positioned to create additional value for our businesses," he noted.

"As a Firm, we are excited about our partnership with Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners and Mubadala Capital. We look forward to collaborating on investments in the region, and continuing to deepen our relationships with our other long-standing partners in the Middle East,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

