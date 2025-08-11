Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed on Monday as investors weighed earnings reports while awaiting key U.S. inflation data and the expiry of a U.S. tariff deadline on China. U.S. consumer prices, scheduled for Tuesday, will offer clues on the Federal Reserve's path for rate cuts. A hotter than expected reading could dampen expectations for near-term interest rate reductions.

Traders are currently pricing in about a 90% probability of an easing in September and at least one more cut by year-end. Monetary policy shifts in the U.S. have a significant impact on Gulf markets, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index slipped for a third straight session, ending 1% lower, with most constituents posting losses. Saudi Advanced Industries Co slumped 9.5% to hit more than two-year low after the investment firm posted a second-quarter net loss, compared to profit a year earlier. Shares of MBC Group dropped 4.1% to 30.3 riyals per share, their lowest since listing in January. The media giant reported a 38% decrease in quarterly net profit. Among other losers Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co dropped 6.3% as the healthcare service provider reported a 9.7% year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index fell for a fourth day, dipping 0.1%, with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank dropping 1.9% and Ghitha Holding declining 4.8%. In contrast, Apex Investment advanced 4.3% and Dana Gas rose 1.6%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was up 0.1%, aided by gains in consumer discretionary, utilities, communication and industry shares. Tolls operator Salik added 1.7% and Amlak Finance surged 10.1%. The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.1%, supported by a 0.5% rise in Industries Qatar and a 1.5% increase in Qatar Electricity and Water.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index was down 0.6% after a seven-session winning streak and hitting a fresh record high in the previous session. Abu Qir Fertilizers lost 1.1% while Talaat Moustafa Group shed 0.6%. Egypt's largest developer, TMG, posted a 26.6% fall in second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, compared to the previous three months.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation dropped to 13.9% in July from 14.9% in June, while core inflation rose to 11.6% year-on-year in July from 11.4% in June, the central bank said late on Sunday.

SAUDI ARABIA down 1% to 10,792

KUWAIT added 0.2% to 9,339

QATAR rose 0.1% to 11,371

EGYPT fell 0.6% to 35,909

BAHRAIN down 0.2% to 1,938

OMAN up 0.2% to 4,863

ABU DHABI down 0.1% to 10,302

DUBAI added 0.1% to 6,153

