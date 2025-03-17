Riyadh – Kingdom Holding Company registered SAR 1.23 billion in net profit during 2024, higher by 22.08% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.01 billion.

Meanwhile, the revenues shrank by 11.57% to SAR 2.39 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 2.70 billion in 2023, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.33 last year from SAR 0.27 in 2023.

Cash Dividends

The group’s board members recommended cash dividends of SAR 1.03 billion, representing 2.80% of the capital, for 2024.

Kingdom Holding will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.28 per share for 3.70 billion eligible shares.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the Tadawul-listed company posted 36.35% YoY higher net profits at SAR 1.16 billion compared to SAR 856.17 million.

Source: Mubasher

Mubasher