The foreign institutions’ substantial buying interests lifted the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) more than 157 points and its capitalisation added about QR9bn.



The banking, transport and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index soared 1.47% to 10,850.91 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,702 points.



The Gulf institutions were increasingly bullish in the main market, whose year-to-date gains improved to 2.65%.



The domestic funds’ weakened net profit booking had its influence on the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR8.76bn or 1.37% to QR649.29bn; mainly on large and midcap segments.



The foreign individuals continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw as many as 0.07mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.15mn trade across 30 deals.



The local retail investors were seen net sellers in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Gulf individuals were increasingly net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index gained 1.47%, the All Islamic Index by 1.1% and the All Share Index by 1.4% in the main market.



The banks and financial services sector index shot up 1.79%, transport (1.54%), industrials (1.5%) and telecom (0.99%); while real estate declined 0.6%, insurance (0.34%) and consumer goods and services (0.2%).



As many as 22 stocks gained, while 25 declined and four were unchanged.



Major gainers in the main market included Qatar Islamic Bank, Industries Qatar, QNB, Qamco, Milaha, Qatar Electricity and Water, Ooredoo and Nakilat.



Nevertheless, QLM, Commercial Bank, Medicare Group, Qatar German Medical Devices, Qatar National Cement, Ezdan, United Development Company and Vodafone Qatar were among the shakers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR35.7mn compared with net profit takers of QR3.94mn the previous day.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened substantially to QR12.73mn against QR0.06mn on October 15.



The domestic institutions’ net selling declined noticeably to QR6.52mn compared to QR10.88mn on Wednesday.



However, the local individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR32.66mn against net buyers of QR5.17mn the previous day.



The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking expanded significantly to QR9.09mn compared to QR1.4mn on October 15.



The Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.98mn against net buyers of QR4.73mn on Wednesday.



The foreign retail investors’ net buying shrank markedly to QR1.78mn compared to QR5.31mn the previous day.



The Arab institutions’ net buying decreased marginally to QR0.04mn against QR0.94mn on October 15.



The main market saw an 11% jump in trade volumes to 135.89mn shares, 19% in value to QR429.22mn and 8% in deals to 24,535.



In the venture market, a total of 0.02mn equities valued at QR0.04mn changed hands across eight transactions.

