Cairo - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt registered an annual drop of 63.10% in non-consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 4.32 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 11.73 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) plunged by 66.90% to EGP 6.20 by the end of 2025 from EGP 18.74 in 2024, according to the unaudited financial results.

Total revenues amounted to EGP 27.14 billion in the January-December 2025 period, which marked a 12% year-on-year (YoY) decline from EGP 30.84 billion.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the EGX-listed lender logged 69.70% YoY lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 2.72 billion, compared with EGP 8.98 billion.

