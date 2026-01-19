Arab Finance: Taaleem Management Services (TALM) posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent of EGP 324.177 million for the three-month period ended November 30th, 2025, 9.58% up from EGP 295.838 million in the same period a year earlier, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Consolidated revenue reached EGP 868.880 million during the period starting September 1st until November 30th, 2025, up from EGP 590.589 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

On the other hand, Taleem Management Services reported a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 81.020 million for the first three months of academic year 2025/2026, up from EGP 51.950 million in the year-ago period.

Taaleem Management Services Company is in the education sector. It owns Nahda University Beni Suef, located in Upper Egypt.