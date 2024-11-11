Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Suez Canal Company for Technology Settling hiked to EGP 1.32 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 from EGP 860.81 million in FY22/23.

The EGX-listed firm posted revenues amounting to EGP 2.07 billion as of 31 August 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.55 billion according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 14 in FY23/24 from EGP 8.89 in the previous FY.

Standalone Financials

Suez Canal Technology logged standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 836.88 million in the September 2023 - August 2024 period, versus EGP 756.02 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues widened to EGP 694.44 million in FY23/34 from EGP 601.78 million a year earlier, while the EPS increased to EGP 9.06 from EGP 8.18.

In the first half (H1) of FY23/24, the consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 716.75 million, while the standalone earnings reached EGP 763.28 million.

