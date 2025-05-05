Qatar's QSE index gains 52 points; M-cap adds $505mln

Reflecting the optimism on a potential resolution of the US-China trade dispute, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining more than 52 points and capitalisation adding about QR2bn.The Gulf institutions were seen increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.5% to 10,499.64 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,519 points.The transport and banking counters witnessed higher than average demand in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 0.68%.The Arab retail investors turned bullish in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.84bn or 0.3% to QR616.82bn on the back of mid and small cap segments.The foreign individuals were seen net buyers in the main market, which saw as many as 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank) valued at QR0.05mn change hands across 14 deals.The foreign institutions continued to bet net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.The domestic institutions were seen net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.The Total Return Index rose 0.5%, the All Islamic Index by 0.35% and the All Share Index by 0.4% in the main market.|The transport sector index shot up 1.24%, banks and financial services (0.82%) and real estate (0.07%); while insurance declined 0.86%, telecom (0.57%), consumer goods and services (0.3%) and industrials (0.28%).Major gainers in the main bourse included Nakilat, Qatar German Medical Devices, Doha Bank, Qatar Islamic Bank, Dukhan Bank, AlRayan Bank, Lesha Bank and Qamco.Nevertheless, about 51% of the traded constituents were in the red with major losers being Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Commercial Bank, Qatar Electricity and Water, Qatar Insurance and Milaha.The Gulf institutions’ net buying increased considerably to QR12.68mn compared to QR3.63mn the previous trading day.The Arab retail investors were net buyers to the tune of QR3.03mn against net sellers of QR9.62mn last Thursday.The foreign individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR1.91mn compared with net sellers of QR0.21mn on May 1.The Qatari retail investors’ net selling declined substantially to QR13.55mn against QR30.11mn the previous trading day.However, the domestic funds were net sellers to the extent of QR13.26mn compared with net buyers of QR6.75mn last Thursday.The Arab institutions turned net profit takers to the tune of QR0.1mn against no major net exposure on May 1.The foreign funds’ net buying declined significantly to QR7.99mn compared to QR28.13mn the previous trading day.The Gulf individual investors’ net buying weakened marginally to QR1.31mn against QR1.44mn last Thursday.The main market witnessed a 13% slump in trade volumes to 176.13mn shares, 22% in value to QR343mn and 27% in deals to 12,830.