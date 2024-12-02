Suez Canal Bank sold its shares in four subsidiaries at a combined value of EGP 142 million, according to a bourse filing.

The lender sold a total of 39.66% of Al Shorouk Industrial Fibers Company’s (Al Sharif Market) shares.

It also executed sales deals for its contribution to Ismailia Tourism Company amounting to 4.17% and the Suez Canal Trade and Agricultural Development with 8.13%.

Suez Canal Bank gave up on its 0.02% equity in Misr Clearing Company for Central Depository and Registry.

Last October, the lender signed an EGP 1.20 billion loan deal with Raya Information Technology, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investment.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).