Arab Finance: Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company (Spinalex) turned into losses valued at EGP 13.611 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, versus profits of EGP 115.232 million in FY2023/24, as per the financial results.

Revenues jumped to EGP 739.508 million in FY2024/25 from EGP 667.518 million in the previous FY.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.04 at the end of June 2025, compared to earnings per share (EPS) valued at EGP 0.36.

In the first nine months of FY2024/2025, Spinalex reported net losses after tax worth EGP 13.598 million, compared with net profits valued at EGP 103.238 million in the year-ago period.