Arab Finance: Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) logged net profits after tax of EGP 1.133 billion in 2025, lower by 55.38% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 2.539 billion, as per the unaudited financial indicators.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 61.19% YoY to EGP 1.11 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 2.86.

Revenues grew by 1.84% to EGP 14.413 billion last year from EGP 14.153 billion in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, Sidpec posted a 20.43% YoY drop in net profits after tax, recording EGP 1.503 billion, compared to EGP 1.889 billion.