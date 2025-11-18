Arab Finance: Palm Hills Development Company (PHDC) reported a 50.6% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest for the first nine months of 2025, as per a disclosure on November 16th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 3.543 billion, compared to EGP 2.352 billion in the year-ago period.

The company’s net operating revenues amounted to EGP 25.549 billion in the January-September period, compared to EGP 17.964 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The firm’s standalone net losses after tax hit EGP 649.879 million during the first nine months of this year, versus net profits worth EGP 208.307 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Palm Hills is an Egypt-based company that focuses on real estate investment in new cities and urban communities, land reclamation and cultivation, and other activities associated with the company’s operations.