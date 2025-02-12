Egypt - The consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest of ODIN Investments registered a 171.23% year-on-year (YoY) leap in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the financial results showed.

The net profits hiked to EGP 42.250 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 15.577 million.

Total revenues hit EGP 85.437 million in H1 FY2024/25, an annual surge from EGP 46.152 million.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.084 from EGP 0.031.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits after tax climbed to EGP 19.517 million in H1 FY2024/25 from EGP 7.912 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 32.786 million from EGP 15.082 million, while the EPS jumped to EGP 0.039 from EGP 0.015.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY2024/25, the net profits after tax and non-controlling interest soared by 91.9% YoY to EGP 28.031 million from EGP 14.61 million.

