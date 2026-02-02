Arab Finance: Memphis Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries achieved net profits after tax valued at EGP 281.778 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial results.

The generated profits were higher by 5% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 268.080 million.

Net sales increased by 21% YoY to EGP 955.522 million in H1 FY 2025/2026 from EGP 787.915 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY 2025/2026, the net profits grew by 9% to EGP 152.965 million from EGP 140.856 million in Q1 FY2024/25.