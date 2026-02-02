Arab Finance: Misr Chemical Industries Company witnessed 10% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 282.951 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, versus EGP 314.081 million, the financial results showed.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) retreated by 10% to EGP 2.58 at the end of December 2025 from EGP 2.86 a year earlier, while revenues increased by 5% to EGP 556.770 million from EGP 527.964 million.

In FY2024/2025, the net profits after tax dropped by 15% YoY to EGP 569.544 million from EGP 667.432 million.