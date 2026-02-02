Arab Finance: Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company posted 15% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 5.106 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the unaudited financial results.

The recorded earnings are compared with the EGP 4.451 billion recorded in H1 FY2024/2025.

Net sales hit EGP 13.131 billion at the end of December 2025, marking an annual rise of 28% from EGP 10.249 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 9% YoY to EGP 3.29 in H1 FY 2025/2026 from EGP 3.01.

In December, the company’s board members approved the planned budget for 2026, targeting revenues of EGP 26.164 billion.