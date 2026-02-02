Arab Finance: The net profits after tax of El-Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries hiked by 155.1% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 170.073 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 from EGP 66.675 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues hit EGP 1.279 billion in the January-December 2025 period, an annual leap of 114.7% from EGP 683.683 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY2025/2026, El-Nile for Pharmaceuticals shifted to net profits valued at EGP 106.525 million from net losses of EGP 11.738 million in Q1 FY2024/2025.