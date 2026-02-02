Arab Finance: Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) generated net profits after tax valued at EGP 643.154 million in 2025, an annual drop of 58% from EGP 1.527 billion, according to the financial results.

Revenues climbed by 27% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 5.291 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 4.164 billion.

In the first nine months of 2025, EFIC registered standalone net profits after tax of EGP 329.069 million, marking an annual plunge of 43% from EGP 581.830 million.