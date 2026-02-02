Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index falling by 0.26% to 47,662.74 points.

Meanwhile, the Shariah-compliant EGX33 Shariah index increased by 0.89% to 4,941.07 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.86% at 12,375.83 points and by 1.61% at 17,098.42 points, respectively.

A total of 1.796 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.249 billion over 142,602 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap hit EGP 3.163 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 89.18% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.21% and 5.61%, respectively.

Retail investors took over with a 72.39% share, whereas the institutions accounted for 27.6%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 202.068 million and EGP 33.863 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 235.932 million.

