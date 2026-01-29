Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development registered net profits after tax worth EGP 712.26 million in 2025, up 34.64% year-on-year (YoY) hike from EGP 529.01 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.59 by the end of 2025 from EGP 0.44 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

The real estate developer generated higher sales at EGP 812.15 million in the January-December 2025 period, versus EGP 761.46 million in 2024.

Furthermore, the total assets reached EGP 3.06 billion as of 31 December 2025, an annual growth from EGP 2.72 billion.

Dividends Proposed

The board members of Zahraa Maadi recommended cash dividends of EGP 200 million, representing 20% of its paid-up capital, for 2025. The EGX-listed company plans to distribute a dividend of EGP 0.20 per share.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Zahraa Maadi posted a 70.65% annual surge in net profits after tax to EGP 586.66 million, compared to EGP 343.77 million.

