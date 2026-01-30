Cairo: El-Garhy Group for Investment increased its shareholdl EFG Holding Company to 3.88% from 3.78% at a total amount of EGP 39.19 million.

Egypt's leading industrial and investment conglomerates purchased 1.35 million shares at an average price of EGP 28.93 per share, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth noting that Synergy Securities acted as the broker for this transaction.

In December 2025, El-Garhy Group increased its stake in Arab Developers Holding to 4.63% from 1.03%.

