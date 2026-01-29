The net profits after tax of Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) reached EGP 1.19 billion in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 810.13 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.59 in H1-25/26 from EGP 0.40 in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Sales totaled EGP 4.15 billion in the July-December 2025 period, reflecting an annual hike from EGP 3.97 billion.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY25/26, Kima recorded 1,164.58% YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 482.70 million, compared to EGP 38.17 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).