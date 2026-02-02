Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Sunday, as worries that ‍the U.S. ‍might take military action against Iran highlighted the risks ​that the region would be the most exposed to any Iranian retaliation.

Iran's ⁠Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that any U.S. attack ⁠on Iran would ‌turn into a regional conflict, according to state media, as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated.

The U.S. has ⁠increased its naval presence in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly warned Iran he could intervene if it didn't agree to a nuclear deal or if it continued ⁠killing protesters.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index ​dropped 1.9%, its biggest intraday fall since April, dragged down by a 9.5% slide in ‍Saudi Arabian Mining Company.

Oil company Saudi Aramco retreated 2.4%.

The Saudi index ​had rallied more than 10% from January 7 through end-January after the country said it would fully open its financial markets to all foreign investors from February 1.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, helped by a 1.5% rise in Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's biggest lender by assets.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani met with top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in Tehran and reviewed efforts ⁠to de-escalate tensions in the region, Qatar's foreign ‌ministry said on Saturday in a statement.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index lost 0.3%. Saudi Arabia dropped 1.9% to 11,167 Qatar rose 0.3% to 11,340 Egypt lost ‌0.3% ⁠to 47,663 Bahrain added 0.2% to 2,047 Oman declined 1.3% to 6,247 Kuwait advanced 1.1% to 9,226

(Reporting ⁠by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)