Egypt is coordinating with Russian partners to accelerate the execution timelines of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant as part of a broader strategy to secure sustainable energy, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat said on Sunday.

The nuclear project is a primary pillar of Egypt’s Vision 2030, designed to meet rising electricity demand and strengthen national energy security, Esmat told Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during a meeting to review sector developments. The minister noted that work on the peaceful nuclear programme is progressing according to schedule.

Madbouly stated that the electricity and energy sector is a priority for the government due to its essential contribution to development plans, the improvement of service quality, and the creation of an investment-friendly environment.

In a report on grid modernisation, Esmat detailed that 34 new transformer stations of various voltage levels were completed and integrated into the unified national grid over the past year. Additionally, expansions were carried out at 40 existing stations. The ministry also extended distribution lines by 194,000 kilometres and transmission lines by 5,610 kilometres to bolster network coverage.

Addressing technical and financial inefficiencies, Esmat highlighted a crackdown on power theft, noting that authorities recorded stolen electricity totalling 4.6bn kilowatt-hours. To improve monitoring and collection efficiency, the ministry has installed 2.5m “coded” meters across the country.

The meeting underscored the Egyptian government’s focus on expanding energy infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability to align with national development goals.

