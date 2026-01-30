The real estate, banking and consumer goods counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.55% to 11,310.38 points, although it touched an intraday high of 11,373 points.

Amid rising global fears over potential US military action against Iran, the Qatar Stock Exchange Thursday saw its key index dip 63 points and capitalisation melt about QR5bn.

The Arab individuals were seen increasingly net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date gains truncated to 5.09%.

About 76% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation eroded QR4.67bn or 0.69% to QR675.66bn mainly on small cap segments.

The Gulf funds turned net sellers in the main market, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The foreign retail investors were seen increasingly bearish in the main market, which saw as many as 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by AlRayan Bank and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.24mn trade across 26 deals.

The foreign funds’ weakened net buying had its influence on the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The local individuals continued to bet net sellers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.55%, the All Share Index by 0.63% and the All Islamic Index by 0.42% in the main bourse.

The realty sector index shrank 0.95%, banks and financial services (0.93%), consumer goods and services (0.92%) and industrials (0.33%); while transport, telecom and insurance gained 0.26%, 0.13% and 0.05% respectively.

As many as 11 gained, while 40 declined and two were unchanged.

Major shakers in the main market included Gulf Warehousing, Estithmar Holding, Lesha Bank, Medicare Group, Nebras Energy, QNB, Qatar Islamic Bank, AlRayan Bank, Baladna, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, United Development Company, Ezdan and Mazaya Qatar.

Nevertheless, Mekdam Holding, Qamco, Milaha, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Gulf International Services, Industries Qatar and Ooredoo were among the movers in the main bourse.

The Arab individual investors’ net selling increased perceptibly to QR12.37mn compared to QR9.61mn on January 28.

The Gulf institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR10.44mn against net buyers of QR19.81mn on Wednesday.

The foreign individuals’ net profit booking expanded noticeably to QR2.41mn compared to QR0.34mn the previous day.

The foreign institutions’ net buying decreased substantially to QR50.44mn against QR74.99mn on January 28.

However, the domestic funds were net buyers to the extent of QR1.19mn compared with net sellers of QR24.8mn on Wednesday.

The Gulf retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.38mn against net profit takers of QR0.92mn the previous day.

The Arab funds were net buyers to the extent of QR0.05mn compared with no major net exposure on January 28.

The Qatari retail investors’ net profit booking shrank significantly to QR26.85mn against QR59.12mn on Wednesday.

The main market saw a 42% jump in trade volumes to 201.65mn shares, 49% in value to QR689.65mn and less than 1% in deals to 36,474.

In the venture market, a total of 401 equities valued at QR833 changed hands across two transactions.

