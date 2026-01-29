Emirates Driving Company reported an annual surge of 22% in net profits after tax to AED 345.86 million during 2025, compared to AED 282.36 million.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled AED 0.31 at the end of 2025, which reflected a year-on-year (YoY) growth from AED 0.26, according to the financial results.

Revenues jumped by 50% YoY to AED 770.48 million last year from AED 512.92 million in 2024.

Moreover, the company’s total assets reached AED 2.08 billion in the twelve-month period that ended on 31 December 2025, marking a 25% hike from AED 1.66 billion in 2024.

At the end of 2025, Emirates Driving acquired a 22.50% stake in Mwasalat Holdings, which comprises a group of companies, including Aman Public Transport, Aman Taxi, and Autostrad, among others.

The group operates a diversified fleet of more than 1,000 public and private transport buses, over 2,500 taxis, and more than 5,500 rental vehicles distributed across the UAE.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Emirates Driving logged net profits after tax of AED 271.89 million, higher by 31% YoY than AED 206.79 million.

Source: Mubasher

