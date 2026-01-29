The net profits after Zakat attributable to the owners of Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company dropped by 7.45% to SAR 1.07 billion in 2025 from SAR 1.16 billion a year earlier.

The earnings per share (EPS) went down to SAR 7.23 last year from SAR 7.79 in 2024, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the insurance revenues hiked by 6.64% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 19.30 billion in 2025 from SAR 18.10 billion, driven by business growth and an expansion in insured lives.

The gross written premiums (GWP) amounted to SAR 20.49 billion at the end of December 2025, up 11.40% YoY from SAR 18.39 billion.

In the January-September 2025 period, Bupa Arabia recorded 8.01% YoY lower net profits at SAR 1.03 billion, compared to SAR 1.12 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).