Arab Finance: Medical Packaging Company (MEPA) has posted a 73.34% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit during 2024, recording EGP 36.577 million, up from EGP 21.102 million, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 16th.

Sales rose to EGP 130.918 million last year from EGP 91.021 million in 2023.

Medical Packaging is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacturing of medical and pharmaceutical packaging products.

The company focuses on the operations and establishment of a factory for the production of glass containers for the purpose of medical, pharmacy, laboratories, cosmetics, and perfumes.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).