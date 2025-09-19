Egypt - Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) reported an 80.29% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit after tax for the fiscal year (FY) of 2024/2025, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 18th.

CPCI’s net profit after tax stood at EGP 443.721 million for the 12-month period ended June 30th, compared to EGP 246.110 million a FY earlier.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 2.079 billion from EGP 1.360 billion.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).