Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank logged consolidated net profits after on-controlling interest of EGP 2.723 billion in the first nine months of 2025, an annual drop of 69.69% from EGP 8.989 billion, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to EGP 3.835 at the end of September 2025 from EGP 14.404 a year earlier.

The bank reported net interest income amounting to EGP 8.387 billion in the January-September 2025 period, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 7.405 billion.

As for the standalone financials, the EGX-listed lender’s net profits shrank by 70.2% to EGP 2.474 billion from EGP 8.317 billion.

