Arab Finance: Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) reported a 58.5% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The real estate developer recorded EGP 4.292 billion in net profit after tax, compared to EGP 10.344 billion in the first nine months of 2024.

Meanwhile, revenues went up to EGP 14.581 billion from EGP 13.264 billion.

The firm also generated EGP 4.624 billion in standalone net profits after tax during the January-September period of this year, down from EGP 10.153 billion.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is engaged in real estate development operations. It undertakes commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.

