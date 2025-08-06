Cairo – Elsewedy Electric Company logged consolidated net profits attributable to the owners amounting to EGP 8.69 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, versus EGP 8.43 billion in H1-24.

The group generated revenues valued at EGP 123.80 billion at the end of June 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 102.62 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went down to EGP 3.55 in H1-25 from EGP 3.56 in the January-June 2024 period.

Standalone Business

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, Elsewedy Electric shifted to net profits valued at EGP 2.17 billion, against net losses of EGP 109.90 million in H1-24. Loss per share increased to EGP 0.93 from EGP 0.09.

Non-consolidated revenues witnessed an annual plunge to EGP 499.42 million in H1-25 from EGP 3.60 billion.

Financials for Q2-25

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the consolidated net profits climbed to EGP 4.54 billion from EGP 4.45 billion in Q2-24, while the basic and diluted EPS dropped to EGP 1.82 from EGP 1.94.

Meanwhile, the company turned profitable at EGP 2.65 billion in Q2-25, versus net losses of EGP 754.03 million a year earlier.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2025, Elsewedy Electric posted 4.20% YoY higher consolidated net profits after tax and minority interest at EGP 4.14 billion, versus EGP 3.97 billion.

