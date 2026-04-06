Arab Finance: Elsaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company logged consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company worth EGP 83.875 million in 2025, down by 8.95% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 92.127 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share declined to EGP 0.116 last year from EGP 0.127 in 2024, while revenues edged up to EGP 2.187 billion from EGP 2.144 billion.

Regarding the standalone business, net profits after tax reached EGP 69.308 million at the end of December 2025, an annual drop from EGP 84.594 million.

Non-consolidated revenues increased to EGP 2.153 billion from EGP 2.124 billion, whereas EPS retreated to EGP 0.083 from EGP 0.099.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the group’s consolidated net profits attributable to the holding company jumped by 23.14% YoY to EGP 93.472 million, compared to EGP 75.902 million.