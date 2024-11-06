Egypt - El-Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries will distribute EGP 3.71 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024 on November 21st, as per a filing.

Shareholders of record date on November 18th will be entitled to receive the dividends.

Established in 1962, Nile Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and export of medical and veterinary drugs, and cosmetics.

The company specializes in the production of high quality pharmaceutical and biotech products including antiseptics, pediatrics, antibacterial, medicines for urinary tract, endocrine glands and cardiovascular disorders.

