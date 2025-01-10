The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Thursday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization at EGP 2.180 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 1.15%, to close at 29,444.65 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) was down by 0.01% at 8,303.17 points, while the EGX100 index shed 0.25%, ending the session at 11,376.82 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 0.74%, closing the session at 3,120.46 points.

Today’s trading saw 851.971 billion shares exchanged over 86,253 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 2.822 billion.

Retail investors seized 76.84% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 23.15% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 91.48% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 4.8% and 3.72%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 48.331 million and EGP 42.356 million, respectively. Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 90.688 million.

