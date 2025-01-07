Egypt - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Monday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization hitting EGP 2.203 trillion.

The EGX30 index fell by 0.84% to 29,929.64 points. The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also retreated by 0.98% to 3,146.89 points.

Likewise, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index ended the session lower by 0.72% at 8,336.88 points and by 0.76% at 11,458.95 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 3.278 billion through the exchange of 1.279 billion shares over 89,471 transactions.

Retail investors made up 72.2% of the total trading, while the institutions accounted for the remaining 27.79%.

Foreign and Arab traders represented 5.11% and 5.49% of the trading transactions, respectively, while Egyptian investors equaled 89.4%.

Arab and Egyptian traders were sellers with EGP 9.628 million and EGP 18.186 million, respectively. Foreign investors were buyers with EGP 27.814 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).