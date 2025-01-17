Egypt - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session higher, with the market capitalization standing at EGP 2.196 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.73% to 29,605.12 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 1.04% to 3,120.06 points.

Both the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) and EGX100 index closed the session higher by 1.33% at 8,229.69 points and 1.14% at 11,326.45 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 3.690 billion through the exchange of 1.112 billion shares over 104,134 transactions.

Retail investors represented 76.69% of the total trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 23.3% of trading.

Foreign and Arab traders made up 4.98% and 5.04% of the trading transactions, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian investors controlled 89.98%.

Foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 60.401 million, while Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 47.312 million and EGP 13.088 million, respectively.

