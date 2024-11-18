Cairo – Misr National Steel (Ataqa) registered an annual growth in net profit after tax to EGP 695.87 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to EGP 593.57 million.

The EGX-listed firm generated sales valued at EGP 3.78 billion as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.71 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.58 in 9M-24 from EGP 0.49 in the year-ago period.

Income Results for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Ataqa recorded lower net profits at EGP 160.41 million, compared to EGP 182.82 million in Q3-23.

Revenues rose to EGP 942.89 million in Q3-24 from EGP 789.29 million during the same period in 2023, while the EPS decreased to EGP 0.13 from EGP 0.15.

During the first half (H1) of 2024, Ataqa’s net profits jumped to EGP 535.45 million from EGP 410.74 million in H1-23.

