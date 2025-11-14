Arab Finance: Amer Group Holding (AMER) posted a 516.26% year-on-year (YoY) leap in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The company’s consolidated excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 121.431 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 19.704 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue went up to EGP 1.257 billion in the January-September period of 2024 from EGP 895.877 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the company incurred a standalone net loss after tax of EGP 15.789 million from January to the end of September, compared to a net loss of EGP 6.293 million in the same period last year.

Amer Group is an Egypt-based leading real estate developer engaged in diversified industry sectors, with its operations being structured into many segments, namely real estate, restaurants, hotels, malls, and retail.