DUBAI: Dubai Financial Market Company today announced its consolidated results for the fiscal year ending on 31st December 2024, highlighting a 24 percent increase in net profit (pre-tax) to AED409.3 million, compared to AED329.6 million in 2023.

The growth was driven by robust trading volumes, strong capital inflows, a surge in both retail and institutional investor activity and sustained market performance in addition to investment returns performance.

DFM delivered a strong result for the period ending 31st December 2024, underscoring its position as the leading financial exchange in the region.

DFM reported total revenues of AED 632.3 million for the full year of 2024, marking a15.5% increase from the previous year. This revenue includes AED 353.1 million in operating income and AED 279.2 million in investment returns and other income.

The year witnessed three highly successful IPOs, including talabat's listing, which stood out as the largest global tech IPO of the year. The DFM General Index surged by 27.1 percent, closing at 5,158.67 on year end its highest level since September 2014 — marking a remarkable decade-high milestone.

Dubai also maintained its distinction as the GCC’s best-performing market for the second consecutive year. This impressive index growth represents the largest annual gain in three years and continues DFM’s upward trajectory for the fourth consecutive year.

2024 also saw DFM’s market capitalization grow to AED 907 billion, a 32 percent rise from AED688 billion in 2023. Average Daily Trading Value (ADTV) increased by 5 percent, reaching AED423 million, while total traded value grew by 5.5 percent to AED107 billion.

The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the annual results today for ratification at the upcoming Annual General Assembly Meeting. The Board also proposed a cash dividend of AED256 million, representing 3.2 percent of the capital and 97 percent of the total retained earnings available for distribution.

Helal Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said, “The strong results of DFM reinforce Dubai’s position as a premier destination for global investors and align with the leadership’s ambition to solidify the emirate as the leading international financial hub. As the region’s best performing capital market, DFM’s consistent growth reflects the strength of Dubai’s vision, its world-class infrastructure, and commitment to creating opportunities for businesses and individuals alike. From record-breaking IPOs to strong trading activity, innovative product launches and influx of foreign investor participation, we will continue to focus on attracting and retaining global capital and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, overall expenses excluding tax amounted to AED 223 million, compared to AED 217.9 million during the same period in 2023.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said, “Our long-term focus on innovation and the success of our strategic initiatives have borne fruit, driving DFM’s strong performance in 2024. This year has been transformative for our business, significantly expanding opportunities for a diverse range of investors and issuers alike.”

He added, "DFM’s innovative infrastructure, market initiatives and forward-looking approach position us as a leader in financial markets, strengthening Dubai’s role as a prominent global hub for financial activity."

Retail investor participation on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has grown substantially in 2024, Retail segment contributed 35% of total trading activity last year, highlighting the influence of retail investors, which was more evident in the recent IPOs, where retail tranches were expanded to meet strong demand: Spinneys increased its retail tranche from 5% to 7% while Parkin raised its tranche from 10% to 12%.

A major contributing factor has been DFM’s accessibility enhancements for retail investors through digital platforms and streamlined subscription processes.

Performing at its highest level in a decade, DFM General Index recorded a 27.1% increase by the end of December 2024, reflecting the largest annual gain in three years. It further marks the fourth consecutive year of increase, reflecting strong investor confidence regionally as well as globally and the and steady market dynamics.

DFM onboarded 138,262 new investors, marking a significant increase of 120.5% compared to the 62,676 new investors registered in 2023, of this, 85% were foreign investors. Foreign investors contributed to 50% of the total trading value in 2024 compared to 47% in 2023 with market capitalization share at 21% at the close of the year.

Additionally, the exchange witnessed a notable surge in interest from institutional investors, with their trading share rising sharply to 65% compared to 58% in 2023 reflecting the market’s strong appeal for a broadening and increasingly diverse investor base.

DFM’s IPO market had a robust year with three successful listings, across family business, private sector and government-related entity. Public offerings significantly boosted market activity, with listings from Parkin, Spinneys, and talabat raising AED 10.48 billion, a substantial increase from AED 1.97 billion raised through IPOs in 2023.