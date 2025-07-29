Riyadh: The net profits after tax of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group increased by 3.80% to SAR 1.14 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025 from SAR 1.10 billion in H1-24.

Revenues surged by 28.40% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 6.54 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 5.09 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 3.28 in H1-25, versus SAR 3.16 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits witnessed a 6.48%% YoY rise to SAR 591.02 million, compared to SAR 555.03 million.

The revenues climbed by 31.50% to SAR 3.38 billion in Q2-25 from SAR 2.57 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits increased by 6.10% from SAR 557.01 million in Q1-25, while revenues grew by 7.17% from SAR 3.15 billion.

Cash Dividends

The medical group announced cash dividends totaling SAR 416.50 million to 350 million eligible shares for Q2-25. The board approved the distribution of SAR 1.19 per share, representing 11.90% of the share nominal value.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 31 July and 18 August, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).