Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 10.29% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 501.179 million, up from EGP 454.439 million in 2023, the firm disclosed.

Consolidated net sales came in at EGP 9.225 billion last year, up from EGP 7.504 billion a year earlier.

As per the standalone financial statement, Domty recorded net profits after tax dropped to EGP 494.308 million in 2024, compared to EGP 510.912 million in 2023.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

