UAE - Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, announced that its board of directors has authorised the management to explore a share buyback programme of up to 10% of the group’s share capital, subject to regulatory approval from shareholders and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

This initiative reflects the board’s confidence in the group’s significant growth potential over the mid and long term, the company said.

Strategic rationale & growth outlook

The share buyback programme aligns with Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to optimising capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The group remains on track for mid-teens revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion in 2025 and beyond, driven by the accelerated ramp-up of high-growth assets, expansion of high-complexity procedures, and ongoing cost optimisation initiatives. As a result, profit before tax is expected to grow at approximately 25% CAGR over the next four years, it said.

Burjeel Holdings continues to strengthen its position as a leading healthcare provider by investing in advanced medical technologies, expanding its portfolio of specialty services, and enhancing patient care delivery. The Group remains focused on driving operational efficiencies, broadening its service offerings, and leveraging digital transformation to maximise long-term stakeholder value, it said.

Buyback program details

The share buyback programme will be conducted through open market purchases and be fully funded through the group’s operating cash flow, reflecting its strong financial position.

Following the buyback, management is evaluating various options for utilising the repurchased shares, including potential resale based on market conditions, allocation to long-term Incentive plans, or other regulator-approved strategies that support broader capital management objectives, it said.

John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings, said: " Burjeel Holdings is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious growth targets, in line with the strategic guidance provided to the market. With our strong operational performance and favorable market trends, we believe the Group’s intrinsic value is not yet fully reflected in its current market valuation. Recognising this opportunity, we proactively sought Board approval to explore a share buyback initiative. With this mandate secured, we will work closely with regulators and shareholders to finalise the buyback program and ensure timely market updates upon receiving the necessary approvals."

