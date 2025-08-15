Bahrain Flour Mills Company’s (Al-Matahin) board of directors, chaired by Basim Al Saie, has approved the company’s financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025.

Mr Al Saie extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the directors, the executive management and all company employees for their support and continuous endeavor to achieve the best results, wishing Al-Matahin further progress and prosperity.

Al-Matahin announced a net profit of BD974,521 for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net loss of BD427,608 for the same period in 2024.

The increase in the net profit for the second quarter of 2025 in comparison to the same period of 2024 is attributed to the increase of fair value of investments and in addition the compensation for the increase in conversion toll per tonne.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter increased to profit of 39.25 fils compared with a loss 17.22 fils in the same period of 2024.

The company also incurred an operating profit during the second quarter of the year 2025 of BD703,166 compared to a loss of BD119,654 loss for the same period in 2024. The increase in profits derived from the compensation described above.

The company achieved sales of BD1,752,414 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to BD1,726,071 for the same period in 2024, with an increase of 2pc.

For the first half of 2025 (H1-2025), Al-Matahin has reported a 299pc increase in profit of BD676,647 from profit of BD169,539 for the same period in 2024.

The company reported basic and diluted earnings per share of 27.26 fils for H1-2025 versus 6.83 fils for the same period in 2024.

Operating profit for H1-2025 was BD670,991 versus BD6,584 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 101 times resulting from compensating the elevated cost of conversion toll.

Al-Matahin generated sales of BD3,693,169 in H1-2025 versus BD3,936,883 in H1-2024, a decrease of 6pc derived from a 4pc decrease in quantity sold.

The company’s total equity increased by BD31,000 or 0.12pc to BD26,894,623 as of June 30, 2025 when compared with BD26,863,596 recorded as of end-2024.

The total assets for the period reached BD39,996,887 compared to BD39,713,717 in the year 2024, with an increase of 1pc.